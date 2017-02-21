UP AND DOWN WEATHER FILLS DOCTOR’S OFFICE

The doctor’s offices in the area are filled with patients with breathing problems, congestion, etc. Pharmacies are selling plenty of cough syrup, antibodies and other cold medications. After being plum miserable all weekend, early Monday, before the doctor’s office opened at 8 a.m., I was the second one to sign in only to be told they couldn’t see me until 3 p.m. I didn’t have an appointment the receptionist said. Of course I didn’t get sick until Saturday and they were closed. I took the 3 p.m. appointment and suffered all day and finally made it in to see the doctor by 4:15 p.m. There was no use telling Dr. Chris Penning my story, I was preaching to the choir. The doctor was every bit as sick as I was. He just kept marching on. As I left at nearly closing time, the office was still full. The doctor was going to be late getting home. The help said they had been ready to go for a long time. I still believe if they had given me five minutes for a shot at 8 a.m. we all would have been better off. I’m feeling much better and am thankful for the 3 p.m. appointment. I’m home but the doctor is still there taking care of the sick.*****I’ve got to move on. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

NO HONEYMOON FOR TRUMP’S “FINE TURNED MACHINE”

President Trump’s first month in office came and went this Monday. There has been no honeymoon, in fact a honeymoon is nowhere in sight despite his false claims that his Administration is like a fined-tuned machine. He has seen his approval ratings sag and political divisions, even in his own party, have deepened. His approval rating is swinging from 38 percent to 42 percent. He is the first modern president to begin his term with a less than majority approval rating of 45 percent. Trump’s standing goes down as he prepares to deliver his first address to Congress on Feb. 28. He will outline his legislative agenda for the year and propose his first federal budget. A good showing could lift his political clout; a dismal one will embolden his opponents. He will read from a teleprompter words and ambitions written by others. Trump doesn’t have the knowledge and doesn’t seem to want to learn about details. He would rather throw out lines like, “I inherited a mess,” which anyone with any savvy knows is a lie. When Obama left office we had nineteen months of job growth, 4.6 percent unemployment and a growing economy. A far cry from the mess Obama walked into, plus today there is not a load of body bags arriving daily with some of our dead young soldiers. From the time Trump announced for office the entire trip has been a bluff but at some point the numbers will catch up with him. Right now between 18 and 20 million faithful supporters would face an ongoing train for him. Those supporters are not growing. Those are the same numbers, about four million a day, that follow Rush Limbaugh’s radio show. Sean Hannity has about six million weekly. That’s where most of Trump’s hard core support is coming from. The Pew Poll, out today, shows his job disapproval is 63 percent to 33 percent by women. Voters under 30 disapprove of Trump, 69 percent to 28 percent. Black and Hispanics had a high disapproval of 79 percent. It will be hard to grow the Party by the time Trump leaves it. Only 23 percent of women will be in his “fine-tuned” administration and a lot less of other minorities. He came out number 38th from the bottom in the Electoral College. Ten million more voters voted against him then for him. Hillary along beat him by three million and he just won’t admit it. Instead, like a dictator, he is trying to turn the people against what our democracy is built around, a free press. That dog won’t hunt and as long as he keeps making up falsehoods his stock will continue downward. He’s still making fourteen Trump products in foreign countries while telling citizens to build American, buy American. Most of the items Ivanka sells in her line are not American made. They can’t keep things like that away from the people always. You can’t bluff forever.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2007

Flu kills a Bridge City High School student, 15-year-old Lisa Cormier died Sunday Feb. 25, from complications of the Flu. She was a freshman at BCHS. Her mother Julie Vickery said, “Lisa got sick with the flu on Feb. 19 and spent three days sick at home. I knew something wasn’t right and took her to the emergency room. They did some test and immediately flew her to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston with a full team of doctors on board. Her white blood count was too low and her little body just couldn’t fight the flu although she was a fighter. Her mother said, “She refused to give in until all her friends and family had time to gather by her side to say their goodbyes. Once she knew we all had a chance to say goodbye, including her Pastor, she let go.” Lisa had been a Bridge City student since the first grade. She was preparing for track and basketball. She was a member of Church on the Rock where she led youth services. Her mother said, “I’m really honored to have been her mother. I had no idea at the time but what 15 year old dies from the flu.” Bridge City High School did not hold classes Monday. Tuesday teachers spent the day counseling grieving students. Lisa was very popular, a straight A student who excelled at all endeavors. Funeral service will be held Friday. (Editor’s note: Ten years have gone by. Lisa would now be 25 years old. Her classmates and church friends have all moved on with their lives. One former classmate said she was so special that if you ever had known her you would never forget her.*****On Feb. 23, Orange County buried an icon, 78 year old Betty Lou Arrington Smith. She was the sister of J.B. Arrington and raised in the McLewis Community. A “Tomboy” type, she left many stories to be told.*****Gayle Meadows, a nice lady who really cares, has announced that after many years she will not run for re-election for the Pinehurst City Council.*****Lady Bobcat Jessica Maas wins first place in high jump at Mustang Relays. Erica Garza, Bridge City runner, won the 3,200 meter run. Brittany James, of Bridge City, won the 100 meter dash.*****GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Nancy C. Humble, 67, of Bridge City, died Tuesday, Feb. 20. Services were held Feb. 24. She was an active member of Circle Drive Baptist Church and enjoyed donating her time to her church and other charities. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Guglietta and Jami Manning, son Chris Humble, grandchildren Chris Shull, Alex Manning, Chase Humble, Jordan Humble and Brianna Humble.*****Charlotte Ann Sargent Anthony, 58, died Sunday, Feb. 25. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 1. A lifelong resident of Orange she was a homemaker and member of Community Church. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Hanks and Stormy Apodaca, grandchildren Kayla Hanks, Jacie Apodaca and Madison Apodaca.*****R.J. (Reggie) Hair, passed away Sunday, Feb. 18. A memorial service was held Thursday, Feb. 22. He was a resident of Orange since 1980 and was a successful grocery retailer and environmentalist. He was semi-retired and owned and operated R.J.’s Fish House on Hwy 87 N. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tracy Lee Hair; sister Ann Jackson, niece Lori Bogues and their families. *****Julian O’Leary Parker, a resident of Bridge City and Orange, died Sunday, Feb. 11. He was the son of Bianca Myma Miles, step-son of Bobbie Cowboy Miller and the son of Reed Parker. He is survived by his wife Marie and her three children, grandmother Jane Parker, grandfather Julian Sanchez, sisters Crystian Whiles, Patti Sanchez, Myma Miller of Bridge City, Merida Rodiquez, brother Stephen Parker and their families.*****Hormer Delarue, 64, of Orange, died Thursday, Feb. 22. Services were held Monday, Feb. 26. He was a longtime resident of Orange and had served in the United States Air Force. He spent 10 years in the National Guard and worked as a Boiler Technician. He is survived by his wife Helen, sons Frank DeLarue, Homer Delarue and Richard Hunt. Step-son Isaac Mims, daughter Daniella Medley, brother Rev. Louis Delarue, and six grandchildren.

40 Years Ago-1977

The H.D. Pate family moves into their newly acquired home in Sylvanglade.*****Hank Thompson and the Brazos Valley Boys played at the Beaumont Knights of Columbus Hall. Several Orange County folks were in attendance. Thompson has sold over 30 million records.*****Judge Sid Caillavet says “The reason young people sew wild oats is because you gotta sew ‘em while you’ve got ‘em.*****Evelyn and Howard Morse, along with Elaine and Bill Townes are in Dallas making final grocery preparations for the grand opening of Big Red’s Pantry. The new supermarket will replace the one destroyed by fire.*****Debbie Harmon came home from Houston with a large Afghan dog. She said the fellow that gave it to her guaranteed it would keep the lions away from her apartment. After a few days at her parent’s home Corky asked if it was true the dog was a lion hunter. Debbie replied, “You ain’t seen any lions around since I’ve been here have you?”*****Frank Manshac is lost somewhere in Florida. His wife Athelene says she’s not buying that he’s been kidnapped and held hostage for a week.*****Harold Beeson writes a feature story on Huey Simon and his hunting exploits. Huey has just returned from Alaska where he paid $2,500 to shoot an eight-foot bear. He took Harold to his place to show him his many hunting trophies, including lions, moose, Kodiak bear, panthers and at least 50 other mounted game.*****Dennis Hall writes about appliance storeowner Harry Stephens, who ran down a man who had abducted and abused a woman. The man ran into a store to elude capture. Hall says Harry gave chase without any reluctance of getting involved. He just did it on instinct and hopes some other man would do the same if it were his wife. When captured, the man was armed. Harry had never given that a thought.*****Barbara Williams, Bridge City girl’s basketball coach, who led her girls to district playoffs this season, gave birth to a baby girl shortly after her last game.*****Pretty Julia Fudge celebrates a birthday this week.*****Jerry McInnis is selected as president of Bridge City Little League, Olan Richard is vice-president, Doreen Allen, is secretary, Mrs. Chuck Uzzle, player agent.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Shriner’s Mardi Gras dance to be held Saturday, Feb. 25, with music by The Na Na Sha band from Gonzales, La. The dance will be held at the VFW Hall, located on Hwy. 87. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Pierre DeLaFosse at 409-883-8565 or David Dunn at 409-882-1650 or at the door. Tickets are $15 per person, dress is casual. No coolers allowed. BYOB, beer and set ups will be sold by VFW. Everyone welcome. Shriner’s do great work and help a lot of folks. *****Everyone’s buddy John Repasky will turn 100 years old. Everyone is invited to come help John celebrate with cake and coffee on March 4, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the K.C. Hall. John doesn’t want or need any gifts; he’s had plenty gifts in his long lifetime but it would make him very happy if folks just stopped by. Mark your calendar.*****Last week, at the Lunch Bunch at Novrozskys, the group was honored with two WWII Navy veterans. Cedric Stout, 95, who is a Pearl Harbor survivor and Earnest Goudeau, 93, who served on a ship built right here in Orange. Sheriff Keith Merritt was so impressed with the old heroes that he had his picture taken with them. They wore their WWII caps and told great stories. This week the Bunch dines at Robert’s and next week at J.B.’s Barbeque. Everyone is welcome.******A few folks we know celebrating their special day in the next few days. Feb. 22: County Judge Brint Carlton celebrates today. Where’s the party? Also celebrating is the late Max and Gladys Boatman’s boy, Chad Boatman, and B.E. “Bob” Hankins, the late Record editor Robert’s dad. Movie actress Drew Barrymore turns 42 on this day, basketball player Julius Erving is now 67 and singer James Blunt turns 43.*****Feb. 23: John Hughes, Jody Andes, Misti Bishop, Joe Hebert and Crystal Jones all celebrate on this day. An entire generation has grown up since Annie Lee Knight taught her last class in 1996. Annie Lee passed away 24 years ago. Actress Dakota Fanning turns 23, Emily Blunt, 34 and Josh Gad, 36.*****Feb. 24: Our friend and Doug’s widow, Regina Harrington celebrates a birthday today as does Scarlett Fontenot, Dalton Bonds and Brently Sholmire. Celebrities joining the celebration are boxer Floyd Mayweather, 40, actors Billy Zane, 51 and Kristin Davis, 52.*****Feb. 25: Peace office, OFISD school board member Brad Frye is a year older and still rides a motorcycle. Van Choate can tell him a few things about an old guy and bikes. Zelda Jones and Angela Brinson celebrate along with comedian Chelsea Handler who turns 42 and guitarist Tony Perry who is now 31.*****Feb. 26: Today is a big day for a big guy. Moe Litton celebrates his birthday today. What a great guy. Also having birthdays are Amanda Beeson, Claudia Williams and Zachary Gilliam. Joining them are singer Michael Bolton, 64, politicians Tim Kaine, 59 and soap opera actor Danny Mac, 29.*****Feb. 27: David Claybar is another year down the line, so is Gretta Brinson, Butch Choate and Roy’s classmate, Anna Belle Rost. Joining them are rapper Rozonda Thomas, 46, reality star JWOWW, 31 and football player Tony Gonzales, 41.*****Feb. 28: Attorney Nolan Leblanc celebrates his birthday today. I know there is gonna be a bash somewhere this weekend. Also celebrating are Kurt Reeves, Ginger Romero, Kathy McKenzie and LaVerne McDonald. Celebrities joining them are country singer Jason Aldean, 40, chef Ainsley Harriott, 60 and rock singer Patrick Monahan, 48.*****If there was a Feb. 29, this year these four characters would be celebrating. Logan Dubose, Will Brinson, Kevin Jones and George Cassidy. Sorry boys, “No Cake” this year. Happy birthday to all.*****This years scheduled closure of Texas bays to crab traps is now through Feb. 26. Those traps don’t only attract crabs but sheephead, speckled trout, redfish, drum and other fish enter the derelict traps and into a cycle of death. More than 40 species are found in abandoned crab traps. The main volunteer effort to remove traps is being held this Saturday. To learn more on how you can help as a volunteer and how to find drop off locations go to TPWD.Texas.Gov.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

LuLu Comeaux, da old maid, is da self-appointed monitor of da church’s morals and always sticking her nose in utta people’s business. Most of da

church members didn’t approve of LuLu running her head and talking bad about utta people but dey feared her scorn so dey didn’t say nuttin bout it.

LuLu however, and her bad tongue, made a mistake wen she accused Joe Boudreaux, who had jus joined da church, of being an alcoholic him, after she saw Joe’s old pickup truck parked in front of Tee-Boy’s Bar and Grill. LuLu said, “Anyone who saw his truck dere for dat long can’t mistake wat he was doing.”

Boudreaux, a man of few words, stared at LuLu for a moment and den jus turn and walked away. He didn’t say nuttin, didn’t defend or deny, but to himself he

say, “Dat old bitty.”

Later dat evening Joe quietly parked his old pickup in front of LuLu’s house, den walked home and left his truck parked dere all night.

C’EST TOUT

A few years ago we could always look forward to the Monarch Butterflies announcing spring has sprung as they made their way to our area from Mexico and South America. I saw very few of Monarchs last season, now it appears the winter breeding ground in Mexico is down again. Last winter storms toppled trees and damaged habitats and killed millions of colorful creatures. Today Monarchs number less than one tenth of their population in 1996. Today the estimate of Monarchs is down from 100 million to 78 million. According to scientists, 20 years ago the population of Monarchs was one billion. That’s why you saw so many when you were a child. A study from the World Wildlife Foundation, released this month, found bad weather and defoliation are the top threats to migrating Monarch Butterflies. You might be surprised to learn that after spending winter in Mexico the Monarchs make their way north into the USA and Canada in the spring and summer. No surprise, the butterflies finish the entire journey. It takes a few generations to complete the trip. In the spring and summer a single Monarch lives only about two to five weeks. A final generation then migrates back south to Mexico in the fall to start the cycle all over again. In recent years the declining supply of milkweed, the Monarch caterpillar’s only source of food, has hampered the insect’s 2000 mile journey. A plentiful supply of milkweed is needed in the central U.S. for the Monarch’s long term survival. Some Monarchs don’t migrate and aren’t as badly in decline. It’s the decrease in the migrating Monarch’s that is a real concern. Local citizens should get involved to save the most beautiful of butterflies. Here’s what we do. About this time of year we have Pete and his crew at Coastal Landscaping come in and put in the butterfly garden. Flowering shrubs like lantana, plumbago, bottle brush, etc. will always keep a nice flow of butterflies. Last year Pete got in some nice bottle brush trees that grow large and bloom a lot. They can help you if you want to attract butterflies and humming birds. Call them. In fact, I need to get Coastal to catch us before too long.*****My time is up, thanks for yours. Lately I’ve been spending a lot of time at the doctor’s office so I’m not picking up on much happening. Hopefully, I’ll be getting back in the grove soon. Take care and God bless.