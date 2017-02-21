As the strains of Cajun accordion begin floating across the city of Port Arthur in advance of its annual Mardi Gras celebration, so too does Lamar State College Port Arthur make ready for the big get-together that takes place right in its front yard.

For the third consecutive year, LSCPA is offering premium parking opportunities in its grass and paved parking areas along the main parade route on Procter Street as well as along Lakeshore Drive. Most of the parking is well within walking distance of the parade grounds at the downtown end of Procter Street. But the most impressive aspect of the parking location is the front-seat feel for the three big nights of parades that march the length of Procter.

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas starts with a Thursday, February 23, walking parade sponsored by Lamar State College Port Arthur. That parade lines up at the Carl Parker Center on Lakeshore Drive starting at 4 p.m.

On Friday, February 24, the Valero Krewe of Krewe Parade begins at 7 p.m., while Saturday, February 25, the Total Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade starts at 6 p.m. The Motor Parade will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

“You couldn’t ask for a better place to be for the parades,” Director of Athletics Scott Street said. “When you reserve parking for those three big parades, you take away the worry of what kind of view you’ll have and whether you’ll be able to find a place to park at all.”

Many of the lots are already being snapped up, said Street. All proceeds of the parking go to Seahawks athletics and scholarship opportunities for their students.

In past years, individuals or small groups have reserved the lots and set up barbecue pits, tents and lawn chairs for the ultimate tailgating Mari Gras experience.

To reserve a lot, call Megan Rowe at 409-984-6291.

The rates for the lots include:

Grass Lots:

Monday through Sunday: $200

Thursday through Sunday: $150

Paved Lots:

Friday through Sunday: $150

Individual Spaces:

Based on availability, sold the night of each parade at $5 per space