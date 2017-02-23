St. Mary student council attended the Texas Association of Student Council District 17 Spring Convention with Advisor Angela Smith. The guest speaker was Harriet Turk, who presented leadership training. St. Mary had six groups of presenters that shared information on tobacco prevention, community service for the nursing homes, distracted driver prevention, and several on teacher and staff appreciation.

The council received Outstanding Student Council, Outstanding Energy and Environment, Outstanding Pride and Patriotism, Outstanding D.A.S.H. and Outstanding Community Service which qualified the council to achieve Sweepstakes status.

Pictured are (left to right) Aidan McAllister and Jacob Gonzalez, 6th graders, explaining their St. Mary School Teacher Tuesday project. Each Tuesday two teachers or staff members are each presented with a gift card. The program is part of the council’s active Teacher Appreciation Committee.