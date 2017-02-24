The Golf Tournament will be Saturday May 6, 2017 at 8:00 a.m Shotgun start. At Sunset Grove Country Club, Orange Texas. The Cost is $425 Per Foursome. Fee Includes : Buffet Breakfast, Lunch award banquet, Green fees/cart fees, individual tee gift, On Course competition to include, hole in one, Longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contest. Prizes awarded to the top three Teams. You can register yourself or your team by simple logging onto www.lionsgolftournament.org and clicking on the registration icon or contact Chris Gunstream at lionchris@gt.rr.com. Don’t delay, field is limited to the first 144 players. Sign up your team TODAY!

