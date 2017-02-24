The Orange County Master Gardeners are having their 4th Annual Bloomin’ Crazy Plant Fair Saturday, March 18, 2017 8AM – 1PM at Cormier Park, 8235 FM 1442, Orangefield. Hundreds of nursery and member grown plants will be for sale including many varieties of citrus, stone fruit, berries, cold-hardy avocados, LSU gold & purple fig trees, Cherry of the Rio Grande, Mayhaws, Texas Superstars, perennials, natives, annuals, house and tropicals along with succulents, lilies and many other hard to find and unusual plants. Plant specialists and members will be available to answer questions and help you select your plants. Specialty booths will be set up with unique gardening items. We will have workshops on “Making Your Own Soil” and “Container Gardening” during the sale. On Thursday March 16 we will hold a special class on “Plant Selection” from 6 – 8PM at Cormier Park. For more information check out http://txmg.org/orange . Call 409 882-7010 to register for the class on Thursday, March 16.

