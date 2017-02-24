Do you know a dad who deserves special recognition? Nominate him for Father of the Year! In addition to receiving great gifts from local businesses, the Father of the Year will be recognized at the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce’s Networking Coffee on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, participate in the Bridge City Christmas Light Parade as a dignitary and be recognized at the Bridge City Chamber’s Annual Banquet. The father nominated must live or work within the Bridge City or Orangefield School District. For contest rules, go to www.bridgecitychamber.com or call the chamber at 409-735-5671.

