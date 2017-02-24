Do you know a mom who deserves special recognition? Nominate her for Mother of the Year! In addition to receiving great gifts from local businesses, the Mother of the Year will be recognized at the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce’s Networking Coffee on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, participate in the Bridge City Christmas Light Parade as a dignitary and be recognized at the Bridge City Chamber’s Annual Banquet. The mother nominated must live or work within the Bridge City or Orangefield School District. For contest rules, go to www.bridgecitychamber.com or call the chamber at409-735-5671.

About The Record Newspapers