MUSICIANS/SINGERS needed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Sundays at 11:00 AM – paid position available. We want to put together a small band for our 2nd worship service, so we are inviting anyone interested to call 409-735-4573 for more information. You do not have to be a Lutheran member or even a “church goer” (shirt and shoes required though 🙂

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 945 W. Roundbunch Rd., Bridge City, Texas

The little church with the big HEART