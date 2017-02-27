Edward Ray “Eddie” Knaus, 56, of Orange, Texas, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Funeral Liturgy will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 7:00 PM, with Recitation of the Rosary prior at 6:00PM; Rev. Mr. Thomas Ewing of St. Francis Catholic Church will be officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00PM- 6:00PM, on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Dorman Funeral Home.

Eddie was born on Thursday, July 14, 1960, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late Phyllis Frances (Olsteen) and Ray Knaus. Eddie was first and foremost a devoted family man. He served his country in the Armed Forces for four years. Eddie also served his fellow man with his love for the Lord. For many years he was actively involved in the ACTS program at his family’s church. Here he selflessly volunteered to serve five times on the ACTS teams. Eddie’s love for his wife, Lorna, could not accurately be put in to words. Instead, it was shown with his constant support and adoration for her in every endeavor. He was her dedicated husband for 30 years. Together, with their son, Cameron, they shared in many adventures. Eddie had a love for the water as well as fishing. He enjoyed spending his time on the lake with his family. He was a wonderful father as well as a grandfather to three grandsons. This kind man had an uncharted sense of humor and was often the source of laughter. He could ramble off jokes effortlessly, as if they were forever inscribed in his mind. Eddie was a man who was loved by all those who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He joins his mother, Phyllis Shields, and love of his life, Lorna Badon Knaus, in heaven.

Those who will cherish his memory most is his son, Cameron Knaus and his wife, Katrina; father, Ray Knaus, and step-mother, Frances Knaus; brother, Scott Knaus, sister-in-law, Melinda Badon; brother-in-law, Sidney Badon; nieces, Maci Krautner and her husband, Joseph, and Melissa Barnes and her husband, Cecil; nephews, Cody Badon and his wife, Jill, Beau Badon, and Colby Knaus; grandchildren, Triston, Shane, Kane, and Dakota; and many members of extended family, and friends.