Joe Walton Swink, Jr., 94, of Bridge City, passed away on February 24, 2017, in Bridge City.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Zoch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will precede the service, starting at 11:00 AM.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, on February 15, 1923, he was the son of Joe Walton Swink, Sr. and Annie Belle Swink. Joe was an editor and proof reader for The Orange Leader. Joe served in the United States Army during WWII in the 101st Airborne Division. He received a Sharpshooter Medal, three Bronze Stars, and one Bronze Arrowhead. He also received a Good Conduct Medal, a Distinguished Unit Badge, and a WWII Victory Medal. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved the outdoors. Gardening was his passion and he also enjoyed photography. He took very good care of himself and ate Bluebell Ice Cream every night.

He was preceded in death by parents; wife of 46 years, Audrey Mary Broussard Swink; son, Gary Lynn Swink; and daughter, Paula Sue Swink Trahan.

He is survived by his son, Michael Joe Swink, Sr. and wife, Beverley; and step-son, Philip Pierce; grandchildren, Kelly Swink, Michael Joe Swink, Jr. and wife, Victoria, Cathy Swink Franklin and husband, Kenny, Shawn Swink and wife, Crystal, Hope Swink Norton and husband, Gene, Scott Florence and wife, Nicole, Angela Florence and husband, Clint, Laura Swink Neeley, Nick Florence, Megan Jo Swink and friend, Patricia, Corey Sutton and wife, Kristi, Chris Sutton and wife, Angel, Leah Trahan, Jeremy Swink, Jacob Pierce, Dominique Pierce Gray and husband, Tony, Stoney Pierce and wife, Pamela, and Cody Pierce; great-grandson, John David Norton, and 31 other great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a very special niece, Kandy Boss.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Swink, Jr., Shawn Swink, Scott Florence, Kelly Swink, Philip Pierce, and Nick Florence. Honorary pallbearer is Cliff Dorsey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 945 W Roundbunch Rd, Bridge City, TX 77611.

About The Record Newspapers