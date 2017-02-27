The Orangefield Tennis team hosted the Orange County Invitational on Friday, February 24th. The Bobcats came away with six medals. After advancing to the finals for the third week in a row, girls doubles Abby Green and Ashlyn Turley placed second after being defeated by a strong Kirbyville team. Winning the consolation bracket were Mixed Doubles team, Cameron Choate and Luke Truncale and Boys Doubles, Colby Childers and Kevin Ngyugen.

Girls Singles, Jennifer Swift advanced to the quarterfinals and Boys Singles, Brayden Berry lost to LCM in the semifinals.

Orangefield JV and Freshmen will compete in the Midcounty Invitational on Thursday, March 2nd and varsity will play on Friday the 3rd.

