Victoriana Stanbrough, 53, of Vidor passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

Victoriana was born on November 12, 1963 in Galveston, Texas to parents Pauline (Rojas) and Florenico Cantu Garcia. She had lived in the Vidor area for 10 years, prior in the Nederland. She enjoyed baking and working in her garden. Victoriana was a caring and loving person who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Florenico Garcia; husband, Karl Stanbrough; brother, Ray Garza.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bobbie Lippincott and husband, Brad of Costa Rica; her grandson, Victor Lippincott; her, mother, Pauline Garcia of Port Arthur; her sisters, Barbara Butler of Nederland, Trudy Garcia of Port Arthur, Patricia Velasco of Groves, Lisa Garcia of Houston, Jessica Bellis of Port Arthur; her brothers, Henry Garcia of Port Arthur, Ralph Garcia of Port Arthur, Tony Bellis of Louisville, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home; with a gathering of family and friends from 4 PM until service time at the funeral at home. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.