The YMBL South Texas State Fair results are in for art. At the district level there were 150 entries and the following Bridge City Middle School students were selected; Tuyen Le received 1st place, Diana Barriga 2nd place, Evvy Champagne 3rd place, and Juan Torres 4th place. These students will have their artwork on display at the YMBL South Texas State fair which opens March 30th. At that time their pieces will be judged at the regional level. Great work and good luck to these students.

About The Record Newspapers