Orangefield sweeps through Hemphill

Orangefield’s baseball team won three games Saturday at the Hemphill baseball tournament, beating Baton Rouge Home School 10-4, Shelbyville 8-2 and Hemphill 18-0.

Johnny Armstrong, Mack Patterson and Mason Gonzales were the winning pitchers. The Bobcats collected 32 hits in the three games, led by Payton Lathrop with five.

Gordon leads BC no-hitter of Lions

Kevin Gordon struck out 10 batters in four innings and combined with Bridge City teammate Peyton Havard on a 10-0 five-inning no-hitter against Livingston Saturday at the Jasper tournament.

Bridge City, using liberal substitution, produced 10 hits with no player getting more than a single hit. Caleb Dubois and Jacob Goodman each knocked in a pair of runs.

Earlier, Vidor had topped the Cards 9-1.

The Cardinals pulled off a masterful 5-4 comeback win over Jasper, scoring all their runs in the fifth inning. Schuyler Thibodaux and Caleb Dubois each had a pair of hits for BC.

Orangefield softball scores fifth win

Kaylee Ancelot pitched a complete game shutout, giving up just two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, as Orangefield downed Buna 2-0 in non-district softball action Monday.

Kaylee Ancelot and Kinley McFarlin each went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kristin Broussard scored three runs.

The Lady Bobcats improved to 5-3 on the year and play in the Woodville tournament this weekend beginning on Thursday.

Bobcats’ Stubblefield no-hits Buna

Ryon Stubblefield struck out 12 batters in a five-inning no-hit performance on the mound to lead Orangefield to an 11-0 win over Buna last Friday.

He also delivered two hits and an RBI at the plate. Teammate Mason Gonzales also had two hits.

Orangefield JV 2-1 in Vidor tourney

The Bobcats baseball junior varsity defeated JV teams from West Brook and Silsbee, while falling to Lumberton.

Lady Bobcats blank Anahuac 10-0

Faith Fregia, Tiffany Cinacgclione and Alyssa Dodd each had two hits and Kaylee Ancelot allowed just three hits as Orangefield’s softball team downed Anahuac 10-0 Friday.

Ciancgclione doubled and knocked in three runs.