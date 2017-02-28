Bridge City, TX February 28, 2017: The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Allstate Insurance – Liz Hogan Agency to its membership February 28, 2017. Liz has been in the insurance business for over 20 years. Hogan opened her first agency in Orange, Texas in 2011 and is very excited to now offer the same services at her Bridge City agency. Liz has lived in Orange, Texas her entire life. She holds a B. A. from Lamar University and is Chair of the City of Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Commission, Board Member of South East Texas Dream Center, and Board Member of Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce. Liz has received several awards from Allstate: Honor Ring-4 years, Allstate Leader’s Forum-3 years, Circle of Champions-3 years, National Conference-1 year. Hogan also owns FitLife Studio located inside Kings Gym in Orange.

Liz and her staff are eager to serve the insurance needs of the citizens of the Golden Triangle. Offering a wide variety of policies for auto, home, life, flood, renters, ATV, business, motorcycle and more, you can trust that “You’re in good hands with Allstate” and Liz Hogan. For more information or to get a free quote, call 409-792-9000 or stop by 2235 Texas Avenue, Suite B, Bridge City, TX 77611 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

