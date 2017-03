The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County is having a class to help you select your plant for your lawn and garden. Spring is right around the corner! Ashlee Krebs, Orange County Ag and Natural Resources Agent, and the Orange County Master Gardeners are presenting this class. It will be held on March 16 at 6:00 pm at the Jewell Cormier Park located at 8235 FM 1442 in Orangefield. The cost to attend is $12. Call 409-882-7010 to register.

About The Record Newspapers