Amanda Hallman, assistant principal at Little Cypress Intermediate, has been named Region 5 Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals & Supervisors Association (TEPSA). Mrs. Hallman has served the Little Cypress – Mauriceville school district for 17 years; 15 of those years have been on the LCI campus. She is widely respected for her work ethic and dedication to the students and staff of the campus. Although a campus administrator, Mrs. Hallman has never completely left the classroom. As a reading specialist, she arranges her schedule so that she can work every day with students struggling with dyslexia. Michael Ridout, campus principal, is quick to point out the invaluable role she plays at the intermediate school, “I am not at all surprised that Mrs. Hallman has received this recognition. She is incredibly deserving. The depth of her commitment to the kids on this campus and the work that we do here is an example to all of us. As a principal, I couldn’t imagine a better partner in the administration of LCI. We are truly blessed to have her here.”

As one of 20 recipients of this award across the state, Mrs. Hallman will now be considered for TEPSA’s Texas Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year.