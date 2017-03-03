Ayson Simmons was recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as the Student of the Month. Ayson is a Senior at Little Cypress – Mauriceville High School. He has played Varsity Basketball for 3 years and the Head Boys Basketball Coach, Bradford Jeffcoat say “Ayson is the most respectful, the most dependable and the most coachable kid to ever play for me. I am very proud of the year he’s had in basketball and even prouder of the person that he is.” Ayson is said to be a quiet leader that lets actions speak much louder than words. That he is loyal, trust-worthy , responsible, self-motivated with great follow through. His hobbies are basketball, gaming and likes riding his bike. After graduation he will pursue a degree in Business and Management.

About The Record Newspapers