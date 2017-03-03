Ayson Simmons was recognized by the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce as the Student of the Month.  Ayson is a Senior at Little Cypress – Mauriceville High School.  He has played Varsity Basketball for 3 years and the Head Boys Basketball Coach, Bradford Jeffcoat say “Ayson is the most respectful, the most dependable and the most coachable kid to ever play for me.  I am very proud of the year he’s had in basketball and even prouder of the person that he is.”  Ayson is said to be a quiet leader that lets actions speak much louder than words.  That he is loyal, trust-worthy , responsible, self-motivated with great follow through.  His hobbies are basketball, gaming and likes riding his bike.  After graduation he will pursue a degree in Business and Management.

About The Record Newspapers