Students at Orangefield Elementary celebrated Texas Public School Week with a themed event for each day! Events included, OES Spirit as BIG as Texas!, Camping Out with a Great Book!, Celebrate Texas Sports Teams!, Read Across America and “Seuss-ify” Yourself!, and “Big Tex” Day! Students and teachers were also busy with our Book Fair and welcoming parents and guests to our annual Open House! Pictured above is MS. ISTRE 1ST GRADE CLASS (left) Julie Lund, Case Comeaux,Camryn Burleigh,Roc Slaughter, Jynika Strutz,Emery Grantham.

