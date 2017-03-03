The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Lindsey Fruge, Journalism and English II teacher for the Little Cypress – Mauriceville, as School District Employee of the Month. Lindsey works tirelessly with her yearbook and newspaper staff to serve all of LCM. She and her Bearfacts staff have received numerous awards for their reporting and she put in endless hours to produce a yearbook for students that is full of high school memories. She cares about her students and fellow teachers and does her best to leave a positive mark on everyone she meets.

