(ORANGE, TX) The 2017 Community Trash-Off was a huge success on Saturday, February 25th thanks to the support from volunteers throughout our community. Three 40 cubic yard dumptsers were filled with trash, 3500 pounds of scrap metal and 30 tires were also collected. Approximately 350 volunteers contributed their time to these clean up efforts. INVISTA was the presenting sponsor of the event and Granger Chevrolet graciously picked up the trash that was collected.

Rick Lewandowski, Director at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center commented, “We are deeply grateful to everyone who showed their commitment to the quality of life in our region and came out to clean up the roads and waterways in the Orange and adjacent areas. We wanted to especially thank our Presenting Sponsor, INVISTA for its continued support and leadership. We are grateful to our friends at Granger Chevrolet who sent crews around town to pick up the many hundreds of bags of trash gathered by volunteers.”

We would also like to thank the following businesses for donating items for Trash-Off this year:

A Little Bit Gaudy, Ad Source Inc., Agape Massage, Allstate Liz Hogan Agency, Beaty Insurance Agency, Big Mike’s Barbershop, Bob Hoepner, Bob’s Tree Preservation, Body Workz, Bronze Body, Carl’s Jr., Casa Ole, Chili’s Bar and Grill, Community Coffee, Compro Tax, Domino’s, Donna Preston, Donut Hole, Donut Palace, Farmer’s Mercantile, Frey’s Nursery, Golden Triangle Emergency Center, Heaven Scent, Hibbett Sports, The Horseman’s Store of Texas, Infocus Camera & Imaging, J. Scott’s Aflorist, Jerry’s Specialty Auto Repair, The Jumping Bean Coffee & Gift Co., King’s Gym, KOGT, Lamar State College-Orange, Little Cesar’s Pizza, Lookin’ Good Salon, Lucy’s Café and Bakery, Luigi’s, Mann Insurance Agency, Mathews Jewelers, Mazzio’s, MCT Credit Union, Mello Plumbing, Mi Casa, Mirror Glaze, Mowers, Tractors Inc., Neighbors Emergency Center, Orange Police Department, Papa John’s, Parlours, Peggy Paige, Pickin an Grinin, PK’s Grill, Quiznos, Reliable Dry Cleaners, Robert’s Steak House and Meat Market, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Sabine River Ford, Shipley’s Do-nuts, Simon Outfitters Tackle and Hunting, Snowflake Donuts, Sonic Drive-In, Spanky’s Bar and Grill, Stark Museum of Art, Sunrise Donuts, Tractor Supply Co., Wells Fargo, West Orange Police Department.

Community Trash Off began in 1995 with a small group of concerned citizens who joined forces to help clean trash out of Adam’s Bayou. That year paved the way for a community event that has steadily grown in scope. The Community Trash Off became a program of the Stark Foundation in 2002 when the planning for Shangri La was initiated. Today, Community Trash Off includes efforts to clean not only Adams Bayou, but also the Sabine River and the streets in Orange, Pinehurst, and West Orange.

Since inception of Community Trash Off, thousands of individuals have worked tirelessly to collect nearly 200,000 pounds of trash over 20+ years. This one annual event brings the community together with a common cause to make Orange and surrounding municipalities beautiful.