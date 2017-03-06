James E. (Jimmy) Hooker was born on May 19, 1933, to William Maxwell Hooker and Robbie Ruth (Butler) Hooker in Tenaha, Texas. He graduated from Tenaha High School and attended Texas A&M University. He joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp LeJeune during the Korean War. After the Marine Corps, he went to work for DuPont, retiring after 36 years of service and went into business for himself. He continued to work for ten years as a consultant and auditor in quality control. His business took him all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He was a member of the Sertoma Club. He enjoyed watching sports on television, bowling, playing dominoes, fishing, hunting, and camping. The family spent many hot summers and some very cold springs camping at Mill Creek Park.

His love for baseball led him to coach teenage baseball. For many years, his family spent spring, summer nights and weekends at the baseball park watching him coach his Connie Mack Baseball teams.

Jimmy was married to the love of his life, Nancy Ellen Gordon Hooker, for over 53 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Maxwell “Bill” Hooker II; and sisters, Mary Ruth Moore and Billie Jean Nutt.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ellen Gordon Hooker; son, James W. and Debbie Hooker; daughters, Liz Langston, Robin Lane, Cheryl and Steve Brown all of Orange; grandchildren, Todd Langston of Orange, Gary Hooker of Dallas, Jamie Hooker of Nacogdoches, Casey Carroll of Vidor, Jennifer LeJuene of Orange, Joshua Hucko of Orange, Jacob Hucko of Orange, Camryn Hooker and Lauryn Hooker of Katy, TX, and Brittany Jackson, of Orange. He is also survived by six great grandchildren; and longtime friends, Charlie and Carolyn Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Warren, of First United Methodist Church in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., at Woods Cemetery in Tenaha.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Dixon, Shea Simon, Bubba Gordon, Alex Gordon, Donavon Gordon, and Thad Gordon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at Office of Development/Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Fl 33607.