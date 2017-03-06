Bear Iron Ladies competed in the Regional Powerlifting Meet on March 2, at Edna High School.

Ceideah Walker placed 6th in the 105 weight class with a total of 335 pounds, Alexia Williams placed 8th with a total of 520 pounds and Alexis Trichell placed 9th with a total of 500 pounds in the 132 weight class, Sarah Bates placed 7th in the 181 class with 520 pounds total, and Breanna Dyson medaled with 4th in the 259+ class with a total of 665 lbs.

The boys team will compete in Region at Anahuac High School on March 10.