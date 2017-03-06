LCM Dyson Medals at Region
Bear Iron Ladies competed in the Regional Powerlifting Meet on March 2, at Edna High School.
Ceideah Walker placed 6th in the 105 weight class with a total of 335 pounds, Alexia Williams placed 8th with a total of 520 pounds and Alexis Trichell placed 9th with a total of 500 pounds in the 132 weight class, Sarah Bates placed 7th in the 181 class with 520 pounds total, and Breanna Dyson medaled with 4th in the 259+ class with a total of 665 lbs.
The boys team will compete in Region at Anahuac High School on March 10.