On Wednesday, March 8, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School’s Team Force will take on the Dynamo Dawgs, in their fourth annual basketball game, which will determine this year’s Life Skill’s champion between the two schools.

The game will be held in the LCM gymnasium at approximately 10:00 a.m. and admission is free. Classmates and cheerleaders will be on hand to cheer on the team.