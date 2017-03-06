Mary Elizabeth Denton, age 72 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Pinehurst Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mary was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 13, 1945. Mary was a member of the Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. She worked for many years with Polo Restaurant as a cook. She also worked with many different families in the Vidor area taking care of the elderly. Mary had a passion for animals, always taking in strays that needed love.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy.

Survivors include her close friends, Lydia and Fred Doucet, Margaret and PK Lester, Shepard Morris, Jana Blanchette and Earl Simons.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dorman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.