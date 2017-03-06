The Lady Bobcats went 1-1 today at the Woodville tournament.

Defeated Kirbyville 3-1.

Kaylee Ancelot got the win on the mound giving up no earned runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk in 5 innings of work.

Top hitters:

Junior Kristin Broussard was 1/3 with a double and a run scored.

Junior Kaylee Ancelot was 1/3 with a HR.

Freshman Tiffany Ciangclione was 1/3 with a run scored.

Faith Fregia had an RBI.

Lost to Huntington 5-4.

Ancelot took the loss going 5 innings with 6 strikeouts, 7 hits and 3 earned runs.

Top hitters:

Sophomore Karlye Bramblett was 1/3 with a run scored.

Junior Kaylee Ancelot was 3/3 with 2 doubles and 2 runs scored.

Junior Kinley McFarlin was 1/2 with 2 RBIs.

Junior Autumn Frost was 1/3 with HR and 2 RBIs.

The Lady Bobcats are now 7-6 on the year.