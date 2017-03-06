Orangefield softball results
The Lady Bobcats went 1-1 today at the Woodville tournament.
Defeated Kirbyville 3-1.
Kaylee Ancelot got the win on the mound giving up no earned runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk in 5 innings of work.
Top hitters:
Junior Kristin Broussard was 1/3 with a double and a run scored.
Junior Kaylee Ancelot was 1/3 with a HR.
Freshman Tiffany Ciangclione was 1/3 with a run scored.
Faith Fregia had an RBI.
Lost to Huntington 5-4.
Ancelot took the loss going 5 innings with 6 strikeouts, 7 hits and 3 earned runs.
Top hitters:
Sophomore Karlye Bramblett was 1/3 with a run scored.
Junior Kaylee Ancelot was 3/3 with 2 doubles and 2 runs scored.
Junior Kinley McFarlin was 1/2 with 2 RBIs.
Junior Autumn Frost was 1/3 with HR and 2 RBIs.
The Lady Bobcats are now 7-6 on the year.