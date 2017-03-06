The Bridge City Middle School 7th grade track girls
The Bridge City Middle School 7th grade track girls as a team have finished 1st place at their first two meets of the year scoring 179½ at the WOS meet and 193 at the Cleveland meet. Leading the way with highest individual point totals was Caryss Carpenter, Reesie Ryder and Lauren Richter. The following were 1st place finishes:
WOS:
100 Hurdles & High Jump – Carpenter
Long & Triple Jump – Ryder
Pole Vault – Boswell
Sprint Relay – Richter, Ryder, Carpenter, Fountain
Cleveland:
100 Hurdles & High Jump – Carpenter
Pole Vault – Boswell
Sprint Relay – Richter, Ryder, Carpenter, Fountain
800 Relay – Sprint Relay – Richter, Ryder, Carpenter, Dosch
Triple Jump – Ryder
200 – Richter