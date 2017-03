Dear Golden K Kiwanis members, former members, guests, relatives of members, & retirees:

The Golden K Kiwanis Club of Orange has been asked by Karey Lamb, Sunset Grove Country Club General Manager, to try ordering from a new menu due to lots of food waste from the buffet. Mr. Lamb says that those who arrive early, immediately may order their food. Please arrive at 9:30 a.m. each Wed.

Some new food items will be:

Crab Cake Benedict, Omelets, French Toast, Waffles, Shortstack, etc. Sides, “a la carte” items, & drinks will also be available. Most items are priced lower than buffet.

Speaker(s) & media receive complimentary meals. Meeting will conclude at 11 a.m. each Wed.