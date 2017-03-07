CUTLINE: Bridge City High School football players Cayce Draper, left, and Trace Moore take a beat Monday after signing letters of intent to continue their football careers at Louisiana College, a NCAA Division III program in Pineville, Louisiana

.

Trace Moore and family at signing.

Willie Ray Smith Nominee and All District running back Cayce Draper and All District Offensive Lineman Trace Moore from Bridge City High School signed Letters of intent to the Louisiana College football program on Monday, March 6th. Both of the boys were recruited earlier this year and have decided to further thier education and attend this coming Fall as Louisiana College Wildcats. In attendance for the event were family , friends and various staff members from both administration and the athletics coaching staff.