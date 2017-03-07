On March 07, 2017 at about 2:23 pm the Orange Police Department responded to the Sabine River Bridge. It was reported that a person had been seen jumping from the bridge, into the Sabine River below.

Officers arrived on the top of the bridge at 2:27 pm, and observed a male in the water. From there, a rescue was coordinated that included boats from the Orange County Sheriff’ s Department and the Orange Fire Department responded. The boats transported both law enforcement and emergency medical personnel from Acadian EMS.

The boats arrived at 2:40 pm, removed the male from the water, and began medical treatment. He was then transported to a waiting Acadian Ambulance under the Sabine River Bridge.

The male was transported to a regional hospital for further medial evaluation. The full extent of injuries is not known at the time of this press release. However, the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The person who jumped from the bridge has been identified as being sixty-two years old, and from the Houston area.

