Members of the Mauriceville Heritage Association visited Mauriceville Elementary on Tuesday, March 07, to tour the school and see the stools that the organization purchased for the school’s new science lab. Cynthia Doucette said that the group was focusing on making an impact in their community, stating, “we might be small, but we have a lot of good things going on.” The Mauriceville Crawfish Festival, which offers a wide variety of family activities, not to mention crawfish, is the group’s largest fundraiser.

Following spring break, students will begin using the entrance to the new cafeteria, to enter the building. The door that has been the entrance for years will be blocked, since renovation on that part of the building is ready to begin.

Photo from left: Cynthia Doucette, MVE Principal Buffy Knight, Jennie Hughes and Constable David Cagle pose for a photo in the new science lab at Mauriceville Elementary.