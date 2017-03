Fallon Foster, County Extension Agent Family & Consumer Sciences along with our volunteers will be offer the Adult Beginners & Intermediate Only Sewing Class. Class will be held Saturday, April 22, 10 am to 2 pm at the AgriLife office, 11475 South FM 1442 Orange. Cost will be $20 per person payable by cash or check to H.O.P.E. The deadline to register and pay is Thursday, April 13th. Call the AgriLife office to register, 409-882-7010.

