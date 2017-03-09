Jim F. Jonas, 76, of Nederland died Saturday, February 25, 2017 at The Medical Center in Port Arthur. Jim was a native and lifelong resident of the Nederland area. Jim attended Grace Community Church in Vidor and retired from Iron Workers local union #135. He served his country in the US Air Force and was 1960 graduate from Bridge City High School. A memorial will be held at a later date at Grace Community Church. James is survived by his son Karl Wayne Jonas, daughters Shelia Salazar and Laura Edwards, 4 grandchildren and sister Susan Briggs. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Edith Jonas and brother Jack Mason Jonas.

