Orange VFW Auxiliary Post 2775 will host a garage sale on April 22, 2017 from 7am

until 2pm at the VFW Hall at 5303 North 16th Street in Orange…3 miles North of

IH-10. Tables will rent for $10 per table. Vendors will be allowed to set up on Friday, April 21, 2017. The kitchen will be open from 9am until no longer busy. Drinks may be purchased at the bar. The doors will open at 6:30 am Saturday for VENDORS ONLY. Doors will open to public at 7am. Contact Mary Snapp at 409-697-0380 for reservations and information.