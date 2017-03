Students at Bridge City Intermediate have had a great time participating in Jump Rope for Heart. They’ve learned lots of different ways to jump rope while learning the importance of maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. We also raised money for the American Heart Association. Our top money donated for Jump Rope for Heart was from Aidyn Mulhollan. He collected and donated $271 to the cause. BCI donated a total of $4,826.41.

About The Record Newspapers