Clyde Edwards, Jr., 70, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., at the church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

His love and memories will remain in the heart of his son, Clyde D. Edwards; mother, Inez Edwards; nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.

