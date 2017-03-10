Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County will be accepting donations for the Texas Panhandle

As many of you know, wildland fires in the Texas Panhandle has consumed hundreds of thousands of acres of rangeland, destroyed homes and other structures, killed livestock and wildlife, and very tragically cost human lives.

Our producer friends in the Panhandle have stood by our livestock producers when hurricanes and floods have dealt us a damaging blow. Several of you and your producers have asked how can our region repay those who stood by our producers in our time of need. The first delivery of hay will leave Monday from Orange County. The AgriLife Office along with CJK Ranch in Orange are accepting donations in form of monetary, fencing supplies, hay and feed. The Panhandle will need hay until the regrowth of their pastures. Contact the AgriLife Extension office in Orange County, 409-882-7010.