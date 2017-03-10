Melvin Walter Bishop, Jr, 68 of Woodville, left us peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. He was born May 2, 1948 in Orange, TX. He graduated from West Orange High School where he was a gifted athlete and attended Lamar University on a football scholarship. He worked for Owens Illinois Papermill for 23 years.

Melvin never met a stranger and often said exactly what he was thinking; politically correct or not. He had a big heart and always gave a helping hand to people in need even if he didn’t have it to give. He was a strong athletic person and was often seen as a tough guy, and that he was, but beneath that big body was the heart and soul of a teddy bear.

Melvin will be greatly missed and appreciated for all of the sacrifices he made for his family. Melvin may have been a lot of things to a lot of people, some good and some bad, but to us he will always be remembered as a great dad, daddy and Pops.

Melvin is preceded in death by his father Melvin Bishop, Sr., his mother Iva Lea Bishop and his brother Patrick Bishop.

Melvin is survived by his son Bryan Bishop, his daughters Paula Richard and Alicia Tyler, his brother James Bishop, his sister Becky Shomo, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Jett Cemetery, in Orange, Texas.