Orange Community Players presents the 1950 Broadway musical, Guys and Dolls directed by Thomas May, Assistant Director Tomi Sue Emswiler. Performances will be March 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1 at 7:37PM and March 26 and April 2 at 2:37PM.

Pictured L to R: Jim Crain, Chris Boehme, Barry Foster, Natasha Franks, Darren Brown, JoLee Tanner, Chad White.