By Dave Rogers For The Record

The swing bridge on E. Roundbunch Road closed Friday, a couple months earlier than expected, after this week’s state inspection.

The bridge is expected to be closed for almost two years until a planned bridge repair is complete, said a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation.

Many plant workers from Bridge City and Jefferson County travel across the swing bridge to work at jobs on Orange’s Chemical Row.

Clark Stacum, Orange County engineer, pointed out “it’s actually closer to go by way of SH 87 and FM 1006 if you are traveling from the area of Walgreens in Bridge City to the Chemical plants.”