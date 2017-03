The Texas Red Flashers will hold their monthly meeting at the Garden District on Hwy 87. March 16, 2017, Thursday, at 11:30 a.m.

Birthday lady is: Miss Priss, Zella Williams. She will be 90 years young.

Ladies will bring door prizes if they wish to participate in the drawings.

All ladies are welcome. For information call 409-886-1609.

