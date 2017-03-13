The Orange Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is beginning their annual drive to collect “gently used” books for their scholarship fund. All books, fiction, non-fiction, hardbound and paperback are needed. Also wanted are audio and video tapes, CDs, DVDs, video and board games, and puzzles. These may be delivered to the Mann Insurance Agency, located at 1505 Park Avenue at 15th Street, during regular business hours. If unable to deliver your donations, you may call 886-5739 or 886-2194 to arrange for pickup. The AAUW will collect books until March 31st. The book sale will be in conjunction with Art in the Park.

