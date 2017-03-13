Paul Maurice Janeaux, 50, of Bridge City passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston.

Paul was born in Chico, California on June 6, 1966 to parents Shirley Jean (Cowart) and Donald Maurice Janeaux. He was a resident of Bridge City and was a marine surveyor for the last year. Paul always listened to the news and he had a great collection of guns. Paul pride and joy was his grandchildren and he will be greatly missed by all who know him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Janeaux; brother, Dale Janeaux.

Those left to cherish Paul’s memory are his daughter, Shanna Janeaux of Bridge City; his grandchildren, Keagan Trahan, Kamdyn Verrett; his father, Donald Janeaux of Port Arthur; his brothers, Monty Janeaux of Port Arthur, Gary Blackwell of Port Arthur, Donny Janeaux of Lumberton; his sister, Deborah Davis and husband, Bill of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his niece, Kimberly Screen of Taylor Landing; nephew, Brandon Janeaux of Jasper; sister in law, Peggy Lee of Port Arthur.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. A 10 AM funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens in Nederland.

