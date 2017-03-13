The St. Joseph Altar is going to be celebrated in our Parish, on Sunday, March 19th. It will be in our Parish Hall. The Chaplet will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and the Blessing of the Altar will be after the 10:00 a.m. Mass. The meal will follow after Fr. Daleo blesses the Altar.

This tradition began in Sicily, in thanksgiving for relief from the terrible famine that had gripped the island. the people of Sicily pleaded with St. Joseph, their patron saint, for help. To show their gratitude when their prayers were answered, they prepared a table with a special assortment of foods they had harvested.

Whether a St. Joseph altar is an elaborate display at a church or a humble table in a home, it is a reflection of a deep devotion to St. Joseph, the patron of those in need, workers, travelers, the persecuted, the poor the aged, the dying. This celebration is for all the members of St. Mary’s Church, it not confined to any nationality. We must remember St. Joseph is the Patron Saint of the Universal Church. Please make plans to attend and help your Parish celebrate this wonderful devotion to St. Joseph.

