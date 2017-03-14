Photo by Dave Rogers: Hung Nguyen, left, and Neil Moody prepare fish filets for the fryer at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bridge Friday, March 10.

For the Record

Dave Rogers

A flurry of fish-frying fun and fried fish fulfillment finds its way to the Bridge City Knights of Columbus Hall for lunch each Friday through April 7.

Members of the KC Sacred Heart Council 3406 are keeping up a year-long tradition of providing the Lenten specialty, a plate of fried fish, French fries, cole slaw and hush puppies for $8. The women of St. Henry’s Altar Society are selling desserts two-for-a dollar.

Dine-in and take-out meals are served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hall, at the intersection of Avenue A and W. Roundbunch Road.

Deliveries are available by calling 409-735-5725.

Darrel Latiolais of Council 3406 said the fundraiser served nearly 600 meals on March 3, the first of six weeks.

A crew of about 75 men and women volunteer each week to run the operation.

Among those dining in the KC Hall on Friday, March 10 were St. Henry’s members Paul Roy and Jean Braus, who were both celebrating early their 90th birthday.

Roy turned 90 on Saturday, March 11 while Braus had to wait until Monday, March 13.