The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce will be awarding two $500 scholarships to two Bridge City High School seniors and two $500 scholarships to two Orangefield High School seniors for 2017. Scholarship applications are available at www.bridgecitychamber.com, your high school counselor’s office,or the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce located at 150 W. Roundbunch Road, Bridge City, Tx 77611. Completed applications should be submitted to your high school counselor’s office by April 7,2017.

