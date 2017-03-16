The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to announce a Downtown Music Festival is coming to the City of Orange. The Downtown Music Festival will be held at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion on Saturday, March 25, from 12 P.M. – 9 P.M. There will be no charge for spectators to come and enjoy this fun filled event in downtown Orange, TX!

The lineup of bands will be as follows: LN and the Crush, 1:00 – 2:30 P.M. Geno Delafosse, 3:00 – 4:30 P.M. Bronco Junior, 5:00 – 6:30 P.M. Champagne Room, 7:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Food and drink vendors will be on site beginning at 12 P.M. Please note, no dogs and no pets will be allowed at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion.

“We are excited to bring the Downtown Music Festival to Orange, TX. This gives the opportunity to bring an eclectic mix of music to one area where locals and visiting fans can come and enjoy a variety of sounds and talents,” says Social Media Coordinator, Hillary Haynes.

For additional information concerning the Downtown Music Festival, please contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409.883.1011 or 409.883.1010.

