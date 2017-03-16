Our mother, Joyce Kelley, went to her Heavenly home on March 13, 2017, at the age of 77, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was affectionately known to family and friends as Juice, Granny Juice, Gigi, and if you wanted “The Look”, Doretha, which was her middle name.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Joyce retired from Orange County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years of service as secretary to the investigations department. She enjoyed working election polls and taking road trips with her YaYa friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Dottie Daniels; brothers, Leroy Daniels; sister-in-law,

JoAnn Kelley; and her beloved dog, Copper.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Melanie and Ray Tilley, of Orange, Jody Kelley and

Diane Brown, of Orange, and Leslie and Ray Williams, of Alvin; grandchildren, Dustin Tilley and wife Melissa, Derek Tilley and wife Meagan, Whittney Kelley and husband Beto Villasana, Jordan Kelley, Lauren Silva and husband Aaron, and Trey Williams; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Owen, Hannah, Kaylee, Braxton, Ava, and two more arriving later this year; brother, Jack Daniels and wife Shirley, of Vidor; along with numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and the father of her children, Joe. R. Kelley, Sr.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Tilley, Derek Tilley, Ray Tilley, Jordan Kelley, Trey Williams, Ray Williams, Beto Villasana, and Aaron Silva. Honorary pallbearers are Bo Daniels, Danny Daniels, Kevin Daniels, Kyle Lewis, Jeff Lewis, and J.B. Gray.

To our Aunt Pat Allbright, mom’s dearest lifelong friend, thank you for standing beside her through every step of this journey. We love you and are forever grateful.