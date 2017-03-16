Bridge City, TX Thursday, March 16, 2017: The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome All Seasons Climate Solutions, LLC to its membership on March 16, 2017. All Seasons Climate Solutions is locally owned and operated by Aaron Lundy. For over 13 years they’ve been providing residential and commercial air conditioning and heating services in the Golden Triangle. During the month of March, they are offering a Spring Maintenance Special for only $49.99! Make sure your air conditioning system is ready for summer, call Aaron today at 409-201-5573 to make your appointment. For more information check out All Seasons Climate Solutions on Facebook or go to www.allseasonsbc.com.

