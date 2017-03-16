ORANGE, Texas, March 16, 2017 – Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark High School student leaders are teaming up with professionals across Southeast Texas to host a toy, game, and sports equipment collection drive to benefit the children associated with CASA of the Sabine Neches Region.

Each year CASA hosts a summer fun day to ensure all kids in the local foster system have an enjoyable and memorable summer.

Help CASA collect the toys, games, and sports equipment during a “Spring Fling for Summer Fun” event on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Orange Church of God, 1911 N. 16th St., in Orange, Texas, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bounce houses, fire trucks, face painting, food, drinks, cotton candy, sack races, washer boards, and other fun games with prizes are planned for “Spring Fling for Summer Fun”. Every new toy, game, and piece of sports equipment donated earns the giver a free lunch.

For more event information, see the Sabine River Servants Facebook page.

About The Record Newspapers